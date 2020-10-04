Covid in Scotland: Swinney says rising virus cases 'cause for concern'
Scotland's deputy first minister has warned that further restrictions may be introduced to combat the spread of coronavirus.
John Swinney said the "rising prevalence" of the virus in Scotland was a "cause for for concern" but he said people would be given as much notice as possible of any new rules.
The latest statistics show that 758 people have tested positive for Covid in Scotland in the last 24 hours.
There have been no further deaths.