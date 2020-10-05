The owner of Saltire soft play and football centre in Dalkeith has voiced rage at the lack of financial help from the UK and Scottish governments.

Craig Meikle said: "I feel angry when I wake up in the morning, angry when I go to bed at night and angry every hour in between.

"My wife and I have spent six years building this business up to be a sustainable business. We're not going to get rich from this but our staff would have said they were in a stable secure job."