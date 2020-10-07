National 5 exams are to be cancelled in Scotland in 2021 and replaced with teacher assessments and coursework.

Education Secretary John Swinney said a full exam diet during the continuing coronavirus pandemic was "too big a risk".

Schools are to remain open but Mr Swinney said it was likely students would still face disruption - meaning an "alternative approach" was needed.

He said National 5 qualifications would be judged on "teacher judgement supported by assessment".