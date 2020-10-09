The first minister has set out a definition of cafes which can stay open during a 16-day hospitality shutdown in the central belt.

Nicola Sturgeon said they were "where the primary business activity is the sale of non-alcoholic drinks, snacks or light meals".

It follows confusion after a late concession to allow licensed cafes to remain open without selling alcohol.

But Ms Sturgeon said restaurants could not operate as cafes and that business owners would know if they fit the definition of a cafe.