An MP who used public transport while knowing she was infected with coronavirus has called it a "blip".

Margaret Ferrier argued that the virus "makes you act out of character" in an interview with the Sun on Sunday.

She faced calls to quit after travelling from Glasgow to London with Covid-19 symptoms last month, then returning home after testing positive.

The SNP suspended Ms Ferrier and the Metropolitan Police is investigating the incident.

Scotland's first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, has said she "couldn't be clearer" and Ms Ferrier should resign.

BBC Scotland spoke to people in Ms Ferrier's constituency, Rutherglen, to hear their opinions on the matter.