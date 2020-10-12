The son of bank worker Alistair Wilson, who was shot dead on the doorstep of his home in 2004, has appealed for help in catching his father's killer.

Andrew Wilson was aged just four at the time of the murder in Nairn in the Highlands.

He says the only memory he has left of his father is seeing him lying on the ground moments after being shot.

It is the first time Mr Wilson has spoken publicly about the murder and how it has devastated his family.