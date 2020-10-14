People from Scotland have been warned against travelling to Blackpool after it was linked to a "large and growing" number of Scottish coronavirus cases.

About 180 Scots have tested positive for the virus in the past month after travelling to the seaside town.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she would write to the prime minister seeking urgent talks over UK-wide travel restrictions.

And she warned against travelling for non-essential reasons.

She said people who travel for non-essential reasons were putting themselves and others at risk.

Ms Sturgeon has backed calls from the Welsh government for a ban on movement from areas with coronavirus outbreaks.