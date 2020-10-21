Emergency medicine consultant Dr David Chung says another 1,000 hospital beds in Scotland could be needed within the next fortnight to cope with Covid admissions.

Speaking to BBC Scotland's The Nine programme he said: "We need to be vigilant and careful, right now we have the same number of patients we had on the 1st April, two weeks after that we had the peak.

"We need to be able to find potentially another 1,000 beds within the system in two weeks, but thankfully ICU doesn’t appear to be under the same pressure from Covid but because we haven’t cancelled elective care, there are patients there."

He added that if hospitals were able to escalate capacity "quickly" then the situation "will be ok".