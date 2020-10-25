Covid: 'Staggered return' for students' Christmas break
Staggering departures from universities this Christmas and the use of testing will form the strategy to get students home in December.
Scotland's Education Secretary John Swinney has given more details of the plan to allow students to return home.
Speaking on Politics Scotland, the deputy first minister said the Scottish government was in discussions with the UK government and the other devolved administrations to learn lessons from the experience of early autumn.