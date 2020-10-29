A former Labour MP's claim that he was groped by a Conservative politician in a House of Commons bar was unfounded, an investigation has concluded.

Paul Sweeney accused then-Tory MP Ross Thomson of trying to fondle his genitals and force his hand down his trousers.

But the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards has now cleared Mr Thomson after an inquiry.

Mr Thomson, who had always strenuously denied the allegations, did not seek re-election as the MP for Aberdeen South last year. He told BBC Scotland the last two years had been "a living hell".

Mr Sweeney, who lost his seat as the Labour MP for Glasgow North East in last year's general election, has until 17 November to appeal against the ruling. He said he was unable to comment for legal reasons.