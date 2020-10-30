A taxi driver has warned that the industry is facing a bleak future as customers have virtually disappeared in lockdown.

Eamonn Crowe said that in 40 years in the business he had never struggled so much.

Mr Crowe has called for more support for drivers, who are often working for themselves, and are long hours on the road with no fares.

The Scottish government has said it is working hard to support affected businesses and urged drivers to apply to the UK government scheme for self-employed workers.