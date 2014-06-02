From an Edinburgh milkman to the iconic James Bond, Sir Sean Connery will always be remembered as one of Scotland's greatest actors.

He was best known for his portrayal of 007, being the first to bring the role to the big screen and appearing in seven of the spy thrillers.

His acting career spanned five decades and he won an Oscar in 1988 for his role in The Untouchables.

Sir Sean died peacefully in his sleep in the Bahamas at the age of 90, having been "unwell for some time", his family said.