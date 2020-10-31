Scottish Liberal Democrats leader Willie Rennie has called for education to be put at the heart of Scotland's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Rennie told delegates at the party's virtual autumn conference that the country needed hope and unity after a "decade of division".

He said the public have been left "exhausted" by the pandemic and "years of arguments" about Brexit and independence.

On the coronavirus, Mr Rennie said "instead of boasting about an elimination strategy, Scotland should've had a strategy for a second wave".