John Swinney has told the BBC's Politics Scotland he cannot guarantee there will not be another national lockdown in Scotland.

But the Deputy First Minister said he had confidence in the five-level coronavirus system coming into force from Monday.

And Mr Swinney said he believed the range of household and hospitality restrictions which have been in place in Scotland had left it in a "stronger position" than England.

England is due to move to a more restrictive month-long lockdown, starting from next Thursday, amid calls for clarity over the extension to the furlough scheme.