BBC News

The line between Aberdeen and Dundee closed after three people died

The rail line between Aberdeen and Dundee has reopened nearly three months after a train crash which left three people dead.

The driver, a conductor and a passenger died when the Aberdeen to Glasgow service derailed near Stonehaven on 12 August after heavy rain.

An interim report said the train hit washed-out rocks and gravel.

Alex Hynes, managing director of Scotland's Railway, said engineers had worked "around the clock" to reopen the line.

Published
18 minutes ago
Section
BBC News
Subsection
Scotland