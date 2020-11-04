A leading physician has told the BBC that the current demands on the NHS coupled with a rise in Covid-19 cases, a lack of hospital beds and staff shortages have created a "perfect storm".

Prof Jackie Taylor, president of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow, said part of the solution would be for health boards to "flex" non-urgent procedures.

She also said that every patient coming into a hospital should be tested for the virus, regardless of age.

The first minister recently said measures around home visits and hospitality taken in September and October appeared to be making an impact.