Scotland's Covid-19 restrictions are "highly unlikely" to be eased when they are reviewed on Tuesday, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

Tuesday will mark the first review of local measures under Scotland's new five-level alert system.

The first minister said the curbs currently in place had undoubtedly had an impact on the spread of the virus.

However, she said it was important for this to translate into a "significant and sustained reduction in cases".