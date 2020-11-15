Deputy First Minister John Swinney has said it "isn't inevitable" that parts of the west of Scotland will go into lockdown this week.

Areas have been warned they may be placed under the highest level of Covid restrictions, while contact has been made with councils in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde and Lanarkshire health board areas.

Mr Swinney said there was still too much "human interaction going on".

He was speaking on the BBC Politics Scotland programme.