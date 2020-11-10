GP Amy Small experienced a wide range of Covid symptoms for seven months - including breathlessness, fever, headaches and brain fog as well as fatigue.

Despite being tested on day three of her symptoms, Amy received what she believes was a "false negative" result.

In September she was forced to give up working at her practice in order to take on reduced hours as a locum GP.

Amy is one of a thousands of people across the UK who are experiencing long term symptoms.

A BBC investigation found no health boards in Scotland are so far offering dedicated long Covid clinics.

Video Editing: Zara Weir