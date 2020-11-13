Parts of central Scotland could be moved into the highest coronavirus restrictions next week.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said "stubborn" levels of case numbers meant active consideration was taking place to move some areas of the central belt from Level 3 to Level 4.

Level 4 is the closest to full lockdown, with non-essential shops shut, hospitality and leisure closed, but schools remain open.

Mr Swinney said contact had been made with councils in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde and Lanarkshire health board areas, ahead of the review of levels next Tuesday.