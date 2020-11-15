A hospice has shared the moment an elderly cancer patient heard a message from Scotland manager Steve Clarke recorded especially for him.

Willie Thomson can be seen beaming with joy as he hears from the "magic manager" shortly after the national team's historic win in Belgrade.

Mr Thomson, 79, is an in-patient at Strathcarron Hospice near Denny.

Earlier, the hospice had tweeted a smiling image of Mr Thomson to the national team in reaction to their win.

Mr Thomson has stage four cancer in his bones.

