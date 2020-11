First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said households may be able to form slightly larger bubbles over the Christmas period.

She said restrictions may be eased for a limited time to help with loneliness and isolation.

However, Ms Sturgeon warned that the virus "would not take Christmas off".

She asked people to consider whether they needed to form a bubble over Christmas, even if the rules permitted it.

