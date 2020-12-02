Jason Bassett - a funeral director in Dumfries - knew he couldn’t visit the memorial plot of his father at Christmas this year, as Covid travel restrictions prevent him from making the trip to Solihull near Birmingham.

He took to Facebook to ask if anyone in the local area could place a wreath on his behalf.

Christine Hastie got in touch. Remarkably, she was in the same situation as her mother’s grave is in Scotland – not far from where Jason works.

Jason and Christine decided to help each other out, tending the graves of people they had never met in a mutual act of kindness.