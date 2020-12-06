Parts of Scotland could remain in tough level four Covid restrictions at Christmas.

Jeane Freeman says “all options are on the table at this point”.

The health secretary told Politics Scotland that discussions are continuing, with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon due to make an announcement on possible changes to Scotland's Covid levels on Tuesday.

Level four restrictions are those conditions closest to a full lockdown experienced across the UK at the end of March.

Read more: Level 4 rules 'could remain after 11 December'