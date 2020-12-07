The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have thanked Scottish ambulance staff for their work during the pandemic.

William and Kate, who are also known as the Earl and Countess of Strathearn when in Scotland, visited Edinburgh as part of a three-day tour of the UK to meet key workers.

The timing of the visit was particularly poignant for the Scottish Ambulance Service workers as they remembered a colleague who died with coronavirus.

The 1,250 mile tour on board the royal train includes stops in England and Wales.