The coronavirus vaccine is beginning its roll out in Scotland - with vaccinators themselves the first to receive the jabs.

An initial batch of 65,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine arrived in Scotland at the weekend.

They are being stored at 23 sites that will act as vaccination centres for priority groups.

Eventually a vaccine will be offered to all those over the age of 18 - a total of about 4.4 million people in Scotland.