Society is guilty of ignoring and neglecting addicts, the head of Scotland's drug deaths taskforce has said.

Prof Catriona Matheson was appointed to chair the taskforce last year after a record number of drug misuse deaths in Scotland acted as a "wake-up" call.

The much-delayed figures for 2019 are due to be published on Tuesday.

They are expected to be even higher than those for 2018, which showed 1,187 drug deaths - the highest in Europe.