A long-lost Egyptian artefact has been found by chance in a cigar box in Aberdeen.

The small fragment of 5,000-year-old wood is one of only three items ever to be recovered from inside the Great Pyramid of Giza.

The piece of cedar was donated to the University of Aberdeen in 1946, but then could not be located.

Decades later, the historic artefact has now been found by a curatorial assistant who was conducting a review of items in the university's Asia collection.