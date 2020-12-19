Mysterious public art installations have been appearing in West Linton in the Scottish Borders since the first pandemic lockdown.

Sheep grazing on the river bank have been joined by dragons, nativity scenes, pipers and other figures.

The anonymous artists responsible for the plywood creations said they wanted to reflect scenes of everyday life and to brighten the local area.

The unidentified foursome have also helped raise thousands of pounds for two charities - Tiny Changes, in memory of Frightened Rabbit singer Scott Hutchison, and Shelter.