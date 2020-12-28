Ibrox disaster: 'We never saw our pals again'

On the 2 January 1971, a crush on stairway 13 at Ibrox Stadium resulted in 66 deaths. Five of the victims were teenagers who lived within 100 yards of one another in Markinch, Fife.

Their friends, Peter Lee and Shane Fenton, left the stadium via another exit, initially unaware of the unfolding tragedy at the other end of the park.

The boys had grown up around the corner from one another and the realisation that they were "never, ever going to see them again" was hard to comprehend.

Peter described how he had "never experienced tragedy or bereavement, or anything like that in my life".

