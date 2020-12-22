The year when the pandemic took hold has been tough for the residents and staff of many care homes.

Sam Strain wanted to help people end the year on a brighter note.

The Renfrew estate agent asked her office to get involved in organising a Christmas card appeal, with nursery and primary school children making cards for their local care homes.

Enthused by the response of schools and care homes, Sam says she hopes the gesture will bring a smile to residents and staff.