Scots have been urged to stay at home and not celebrate Hogmanay with other households as daily Covid-19 case numbers hit a record high.

A further 1,895 cases were reported on Tuesday - the highest number ever logged on a single day in Scotland.

The whole of Scottish mainland is in the highest level of restrictions in a bid to contain a new strain of the virus.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said it was "especially vital" people did not mix indoors with other households.

The 1,895 cases reported on Tuesday was double the number logged on Monday, with 14.4% of tests returning a positive result.

Ms Sturgeon said there had been "quite a big jump in cases", although there could be a "Christmas lag" in reporting some results.