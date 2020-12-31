Closed mountain road turns into ski run

A group of local ski students have been taking advantage of the winter snow on a closed mountain road.

The Alpine Training Centre is a charity based in the Cairngorms, which promotes ski racing and its benefits.

Head coach Murray Howie took out a group of kids from Aviemore and the surrounding area for the unusual post-Christmas run on the closed Cairngorms access road.

Murray said: "It was pretty surreal skinning up and skiing down the road to and from the mountain."