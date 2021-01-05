This year The Barras, in Glasgow's east end, celebrates its centenary.

The Barras, once the largest open-air market in Europe, started off as just one "barra" - the Glaswegian word for "barrow'", the handcarts from which traders sold their wares- in 1921, belonging to Maggie McIver.

Later the McIver family expanded their business by opening a dance hall upstairs.

For decades The Barras thrived, and until the 1980s it was the only place you could shop on a Sunday. However, Sunday opening, supermarkets and car boot sales took their toll on markets like The Barras and some thought it may not reach its centenary year.

Numbers have slowly risen again despite the coronavirus pandemic and The Barras plans to mark the 100 years with a series of events when they can.