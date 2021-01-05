Scotland's first minister says Donald Trump shouldn't travel to the country to play golf.

Commenting on reports that the US president may be planning such a trip, Nicola Sturgeon said only essential travel was allowed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

There has been media speculation that Mr Trump may be planning a trip to Scotland to avoid attending the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on 20 January.

Mr Trump owns golf resorts in both Ayrshire and Aberdeenshire.

The White House has not confirmed the president's plans for the date.