Nicola Sturgeon: 'Donald Trump should not visit Scotland to golf'
Scotland's first minister says Donald Trump shouldn't travel to the country to play golf.
Commenting on reports that the US president may be planning such a trip, Nicola Sturgeon said only essential travel was allowed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
There has been media speculation that Mr Trump may be planning a trip to Scotland to avoid attending the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on 20 January.
Mr Trump owns golf resorts in both Ayrshire and Aberdeenshire.
The White House has not confirmed the president's plans for the date.