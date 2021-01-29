Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said a total of 515,855 people across Scotland had received their first dose of the vaccine by Friday morning.

The figures include about 96% of care home residents and 68% of people over the age of 80.

The Scottish government has insisted that it is on track to meet its target of having vaccinated everyone over the age of 80 by the end of next week, and the over-70s by the middle of February.

But there have been concerns from GPs and opposition parties that the vaccine roll-out in Scotland has been lagging behind England.

Ms Freeman said two further mass vaccination centres would open in Aberdeen and Edinburgh on Monday, in addition to the one that is already operating in Glasgow.

This will further ramp up the vaccination process.