BBC Scotland at Pacific Quay evacuated due to fire

Staff at the BBC Scotland headquarters in Glasgow were evacuated due to a fire.

Firefighters were called out to the Pacific Quay building at about 11:30 on Sunday.

Smoke could be seen coming from the roof of the broadcaster's six-storey building.

BBC Radio Scotland's Off the Ball programme was taken off air and was replaced by a network programme. Output has since gone back on air.

All staff were allowed back into the building just after 13:00 and no-one is believed to have been hurt.