Scotland’s health secretary has said it is her ambition to have every adult vaccinated against Covid "in the summer".

Speaking on BBC Scotland's The Sunday Show, Jeane Freeman said the infrastructure and staffing is in place to deliver vaccines to all 4.5million over-18s in Scotland.

She added that it was "not very sensible" to give specific target dates as there are a "number of unknowns", including vaccine supplies and guidance from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

"As fast as we get supplies we will be vaccinating", Ms Freeman said.