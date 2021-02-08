BBC Scotland accompanied Police Scotland officers as they responded to reports of illegal lockdown gatherings.

Officers in Glasgow issued fixed penalty notices (FPNs) to 15 individuals found at a 30th birthday party, and a further six FPNs were issued to a group of students found drinking in a flat.

Police in Scotland were given the power to break up house parties contravening social gathering rules on 28 August last year.

Since then, officers have been called out nearly 7,000 times across Scotland.

Data obtained by BBC News through a Freedom of Information request also showed a marked increase in anecdotal reports of house parties being held at rented accommodation over the festive period.