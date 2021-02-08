The Scottish Labour leadership candidates have been discussing the possibility of another referendum on Scottish independence.

In a debate on BBC Scotland's The Nine programme, Monica Lennon says it is a "matter for Scotland" but Labour leadership rival Anas Sarwar says Covid recovery is key.

Ms Lennon said there should be another independence referendum If people in Scotland want one.

The Scottish Labour leadership hopeful is against independence but said she would not oppose indyref2 if there was a democratic mandate for it.

Rival candidate Anas Sarwar said the prospect of another vote was not credible as the country rebuilds after Covid.

Both MSPs were speaking ahead of voting opening for a new party leader.