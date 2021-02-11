Covid: Vaccine supplies 'could see roll-out slow down'
The first minister says vaccination supply means the schedule of appointments may reduce in coming weeks.
Giving her latest coronavirus update, Nicola Sturgeon welcomed the heroic effort to reach more than one million vaccinations, but said production and supply limits could see the schedule of appointments reduce.
But she said Scotland remained on course to deliver its targets to vaccinate the over-50s and those with underlying health conditions by early May.