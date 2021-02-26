Alex Salmond says he has "no doubts" that First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has broken the ministerial code.

Mr Salmond made the comments as he appeared at an inquiry examining the Scottish government's botched handling of harassment allegations against him.

Ms Sturgeon has been accused of potentially breaching the code by allowing the government to continue opposing a civil court case brought by Mr Salmond over its handling of the initial complaints against him from two female civil servants.

Mr Salmond has alleged that the government was given legal advice that it was unlikely to win the case on 31 October 2018 - but did not concede defeat until January of the following year.

Mr Salmond said: "I believe the first minister has broken the ministerial code. It is not the case that every minister who breaks the code must resign - it depends on what is found. I have no doubt Nicola has broken the ministerial code, but it's not for me to decide what the consequences should be."

The code states that any minister who deliberately misleads parliament would be expected to resign.

Ms Sturgeon denies breaching the code, and is expected to give evidence to the inquiry next week.

