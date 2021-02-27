Anas Sarwar has been announced as the new Scottish Labour leader.

The Glasgow MSP defeated Monica Lennon, the only other candidate in the race.

In his acceptance speech, he said: "I want to say directly to the people of Scotland, I know Labour has a lot of work to do to win back your trust.

"With rising injustice, inequality and division, I'm sorry we haven't been good enough.

"And I will work day and night to change that, so we can build the country we all need."