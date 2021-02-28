The new leader of Scottish labour calls for the dual role of Scotland's top law officer to be split up.

Anas Sarwar told BBC Scotland's The Sunday Show there were "real questions" about why the Lord Advocate is both in charge of prosecutions and principal legal advisor to the Scottish government.

The Lord Advocate role is currently held by James Wolffe QC.

Mr Sarwar also said Nicola Sturgeon should resign if she was found to have broken the ministerial code.