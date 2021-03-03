Nicola Sturgeon feels ‘let down’ by Alex Salmond

Nicola Sturgeon says she, and many others, feel let down by her predecessor Alex Salmond.

The first minister was speaking at the inquiry into her government's unlawful handling of harassment complaints against Mr Salmond.

Ms Sturgeon says she has reassessed her relationship with Mr Salmond, adding: "As I was watching him on Friday lashing out - that's my words - against us, I don't know whether he ever reflects on the fact that many of us, including me, feel very let down by him.

"That's a matter of deep personal pain and regret for me."