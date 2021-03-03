'Conversion therapy left me emotionally traumatised'

Growing up in the west of Scotland, Justin Beck's life revolved around church.

When he was 13 he realised he was attracted to boys and looked to the Bible for guidance.

He found the passage "a man shall not lie with a man the way he lies with a woman".

He said this made him feel like homosexuality was a "sin" and set him on a path towards conversion therapy involving "exorcisms" to remove "demons" he believed were inside him.

It was a process which left him "completely emotionally traumatised".

He has been speaking to BBC Scotland to highlight a campaign for a law banning conversion therapy in Scotland.

The End Conversion Therapy Campaign is seeking the backing of all sitting MSPs and candidates in May's Scottish Parliament elections and has cross-party support.