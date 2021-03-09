The brother of a Dunblane victim says he sees the anniversary of the mass shooting as an opportunity to help stop other tragedies.

Jack Crozier is the brother of 5-year-old Emma who was killed in Dunblane in 1996.

He travelled to Parkland, Florida, in 2018 in the wake of 17 students and teachers being murdered at Marjory Stoneman Douglas school.

The 27-year-old says this year's 25th anniversary of the Dunblane attack is important to remember and that it also provides a chance to unite with campaigners seeking stricter gun controls in other parts of the world.