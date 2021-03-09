'Support from Dunblane gives me hope'

The father of a victim of a school shooting in the US says support from families in Dunblane gives him hope for change in his country.

A total of 17 students and teachers were murdered at Marjory Stoneman Douglas school in Parkland, Florida, in 2018.

Since then Manual Oliver has campaigned tirelessly for stricter gun control in the United States, meeting up with Jack and Ellie Crozier, the brother and sister of 5-year-old Dunblane shooting victim Emma.

Mr Oliver says the changes brought about in the wake of the shooting in Scotland and the voices of people like Jack and Ellie help him believe a better future is possible.