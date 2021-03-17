Conservative MP David Davis has used parliamentary privilege to criticise the Scottish government's handling of allegations against Alex Salmond.

He told a House of Commons debate that he had evidence showing that key government officials had earlier knowledge of harassment claims made about the former first minister.

Mr Davis said: "I have it on good authority that there exists from the 6th February 2018 an exchange of messages between civils servants, Judith McKinnon and Barbara Allison, suggesting that the first ministers chief of staff is interfering in the complaints process against Alex Salmond. The investigating officer complained “Liz interference v bad”. I assume that means ‘very bad’. If true, this suggests that the chief of staff had knowledge of the Salmond case in February [2018] and not in April."