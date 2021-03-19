Old Firm fans urged to 'stay home'

Fans have been urged to stay home ahead of this weekend's confirmed Old Firm clash at Celtic Park.

The fixture was at risk after Rangers fans breached lockdown to celebrate their team's title win.

Scotland's national clinical director Jason Leitch said that fortunately there had been no "big uptick" in cases after title celebrations.

But he added that Test and Protect interviews suggested some people who tested positive were at gatherings and that the science showed that when people gather the virus spreads.